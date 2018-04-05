Michael Blagg found guilty of killing wife in 2001 in murder retrial

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a Grand Junction man guilty of killing his wife in Mesa County in 2001 on Thursday.

The jury began deliberating in the retrial of Michael Blagg on Monday. The trial was held in Jefferson County because of concerns about finding an impartial jury.

Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg’s death in 2004.

But his conviction was overturned in 2014 after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.

Jennifer Blagg and their 6-year-old daughter Abby went missing in 2001. Jennifer Blagg’s body was found in a landfill months later, but Abby’s body was never found.

During closing arguments, prosecutors argued Blagg was addicted to pornography and his marriage was in crisis.

Attorneys said he shot his wife in the face while she slept, staged the scene to look like a break-in, wrapped her body in a tent and drove the family van to his workplace where he put her in the trash.

Prosecutors went over blood evidence in the vehicle and sightings of him at work.

The defense argued a pedophile is the real killer, claiming, “every aspect of the case is contaminated.”

The defense also argued Jennifer Blagg’s body was not found with workplace trash.

Prosecutors denied the claim, saying the “defense assertions are wild conjecture.”