Hit The Mitt

UCHealth to donate $5,000 to Gold Crown Foundation every time a Colorado Rockies player scores a “Hit the Mitt” home run this season.

Each time a Rockies home run ball hits any part of the new UCHealth “Hit the Mitt” sign in left field throughout 2018, UCHealth will make a donation via the Colorado Rockies Foundation to Gold Crown Foundation, a Colorado 501(c)(3) that offers youth sports and education programs to nearly 20,000 boys and girls annually throughout Colorado and the surrounding states.