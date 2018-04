Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caroline Roman’s new song “Gold” delivers a much welcomed message about how everyone is already “perfect” in their own way.

She joined us to talk about her album and the her awesome tour.

You can get Caroline’s new album “Gold” at Carolineromanmusic.com. To learn more about the High School Nation Tour, or to RSVP to one of the shows visit http://www.highschoolnation.com/tour/