Finalist for Douglas County Schools superintendent named in lawsuit withdraws his name

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A finalist for Douglas County Schools superintendent who is named in a federal lawsuit that involves sex assault withdrew his name from consideration for the job. FOX31 first told you about the lawsuit Wednesday night.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, names several administrators in the North Kansas City School District including current superintendent Dr. Daniel Clemens. He was one of three finalists for the Douglas County job.

NKC Schools said Thursday Dr. Clemens made his decision prior to the story that aired on FOX31 Wednesday.

The NKC Schools administrators are accused of negligence by not fully vetting a teacher who has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

The suit claims Clemens and other administrators in the Missouri school district should have done more to prevent Samuel Waltemath’s wrongdoing.

In a statement, the Douglas County Board of Education president said the accusations listed in the lawsuit took place before Clemens’ role as superintendent.

Here is the full statement from NKC Schools about Clemens withdrawing his name from consideration in Douglas County:

“We are pleased to announce that Dr. Clemens withdrew his name from the running for Douglas County’s superintendency. He made this decision prior to any inquiries regarding the story that aired in Denver last night. While he enjoyed meeting the people representing the Douglas County School District, his heart was with North Kansas City Schools. The diversity, grit and determination of our incredible students was constantly on his mind and he felt there was more to be accomplished here. Dr. Clemens has great passion to see the opening of three new sites and the implementation of straight feeder patterns next year through to completion. North Kansas City Schools has much to be proud of, and will add to great accomplishments in the years to come under the leadership of Dr. Clemens. We wish Douglas County School District the best of luck in their search for strong leadership.”