Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Dazzling ice skating, special effects and unforgettable music will magically transport you to wintry Arendelle. Be a part of Anna’s fearless adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer sidekick Sven as they help Anna in a race to bring back summer.

https://www.disneyonice.com/frozen