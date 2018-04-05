× Denver deputy suspended 30 Days for tossing inmate’s food tray

DENVER — A split second decision to slap an inmate’s food tray out of his hands will cost a Denver sheriff’s deputy 30 days of pay.

Darrell Jordan, a veteran of the department since 1996, will begin his 30-day suspension on April 25.

The incident from November 9, 2017 was captured on jail video. It shows Jordan pushing the tray out of the inmate’s hands, causing food to spill on both the inmate and the cafeteria floor.

It started after Deputy Jordan told the inmate he grabbed the wrong coffee cup in the breakfast line. When the inmate got up a few minutes later to retrieve the proper cup Deputy Jordan told the inmate it was too late, the breakfast line was closed.

That led to a war of words between the two that ended with Deputy Jordan ordering the inmate to leave the cafeteria without his food.

Instead the inmate got up with his tray to leave and that’s when video shows Deputy Jordan pushing the tray out of the inmate’s hands.

Deputy Jordan had previously served a 10-day suspension in 2014 for Inappropriate Use of Force.

That penalty increased his current suspension to 30 days combined with the fact that an investigator for Internal Affairs said Deputy Jordan refused to take responsibility for his actions and acknowledge that he could’ve found a better way to de-escalate the situation.