CU students help battle drug abuse and mental illnesses

BOULDER, Colo. -- They are topics that can be difficult to discuss.

Mental illness and drug abuse.

But the sometimes taboo topics were front and center during a discussion at CU Boulder.

The problem so big, CU Students were being asked to help come up with ways to battle the opioid crisis in the workplace.

Companies are hoping these students can help them come up with a campaign to help battle drug and mental issues among coworkers.

The whole idea is to help keep their workplaces safe.

The illegal use of drugs and mental problems have become a major problem in the workplace.

It’s estimated that 40 percent of people who suffer from mental illness are also abusing drugs.

National Mental Health Innovation Center spokesperson Lauren Baker said, “In the mental health field substance abuse, substance misuse is recognized as part and parcel with mental health.”

Students believe, they can help.

Freshman Forrest Vargas said, “Addiction is something that many many people suffer from and there’s just as many solutions that they may not have thought of.”

One company took questions from students about how its employee assistance program works and how it handles illegal drug abuse and mental issues among workers.

Many questions were asked about how to report drug abuse in the workplace, and how workers can get help.

Instructors believe classes and discussions like these are helpful.

Leeds School of Business Instructor Cory Cunningham said, “By the time they get out there, they are going to be able to have the hard skills that they need to be effective managers.”

Some businesses will consider using CU Boulder’s students ideas in the workplace.