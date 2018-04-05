Country star Dierks Bentley to host, perform at Buena Vista summer music festival

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — Singer Dierks Bentley is bringing some of the biggest names in country music to Buena Vista over Labor Day weekend.

The first Seven Peaks Music Festival is Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Bentley will join a number of other performers, including Miranda Lambert, Elle King and Brothers Osborne.

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s no secret that I love everything about Colorado,” Bentley, 42, said in a statement.

“We are putting everything we have into it, with no details overlooked, in hopes it is the ultimate festival experience.”

The multi-platinum artist has been nominated for 14 Grammys. His first No. 1 hit, “What Was I Thinkin’,” debuted in 2003.

Buena Vista is a Rocky Mountain town just more than two hours southwest of Denver. Festival-goers can choose to park on site or camp overnight.

“The site is absolutely breathtaking and we feel that we will only add to Colorado’s rich history of unreal music settings,” said Brian O’Connell, president of country touring at Live Nation, the company organizing the event alongside Bentley.

Festival tickets go on sale April 20. General admission passes are priced from $215.