Beer brewing contest among firefighters benefits restoration of old fire truck

DENVER -- There is a beer contest happening to support local firefighters. Dry Dock Brewing and Aurora Firefighters are teaming up again this year to hold an event to raise money for a retired fire engine.

The Big John Fire Engine is a 1955 Seagraves Pumper. Aurora Fire is raising money to give it some much needed TLC because they use it at community events.

“It was online until I think the mid-80s early 90s. It’s since been put into restoration. We use it for the Children’s Hospital, the toy drive, the toy run. It’s in bad need of repairs,” explained Justin Julian with Aurora Fire.

Firefighters from across the metro area brewed their own beer.

On Thursday, the Dry Dock brew master will pick a winner. May 20th there’s a big event, the 2018 Big John Ale Tapping, to release the winning beer at the Dry Dock South location at 15120 East Hampden Avenue in Aurora.

They are also holding a raffle to raise money. The winner of the raffle will win a 2018 Harley Davidson. The winner will be announced at the May 20th event.

