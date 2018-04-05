× Another Cherry Creek elementary school sex assault goes unreported

AURORA, Colo. — A growing chorus of Cherry Creek schools parents, upset about the way the school district deals with allegations of sexual assault, are calling for change.

Many are demanding the district fire or change leadership. Others are stepping forward to FOX31 with sickening stories of abuse of their kids at school.

One of those parents contacted our investigative team last week after seeing our investigation which revealed the Cherry Creek district has failed to report at least 30 sex assaults to state regulators.

FOX31 Problem Solvers agreed to protect the identity of the woman not because she wants anonymity, but because her elementary-school-aged little girl is the reported victim of sex assaults.

“My daughter has been sexually assaulted at her school,” the mother told FOX31 during an on-camera interview. “And I feel like they’re protecting the person who is doing the wrong thing. Why wouldn’t you protect the victim?”

Considered a great student who loves her teacher, the parent told us her daughter didn’t have a chance to deflect the alleged violent assault.

However, after the worst of the assaults happened, the girl did what every student-victim is supposed to do.

Halsne: Your daughter immediately told an adult at the school?

Mom: Yes. Yes. Right when it happened.

Halsne: And they didn’t call you?

Mom: Nope. They didn’t call me.

Didn’t call mom? Didn’t call police? Didn’t report the alleged incident to the Colorado Department of Education?

The Cherry Creek School District did what the FOX31 Problem Solvers found it does all too often when one student sexually assaults another: considered the assault another life learning lesson for both the victim and the alleged perpetrator.

The mother of the victim told FOX31, “I went to the school and they basically told me they’d have the kid say ‘sorry’ – and ‘that they know the special needs of all the students’ – they’re aware of what needs to happen, but they can’t tell me anything. I would have been none the wiser about it if my daughter wasn’t comfortable talking to me about it,” the mother said. “She came home and told me what happened and I called them the next day and told them, I hope they’re not busy because I’m coming down to the school. They basically told me they were going to keep the kids separated. I didn’t see any kind of paperwork saying this was even a sexual assault.”

FOX31 checked and discovered Aurora police do not have a sex assault incident report on file for the time period in which the parent said her daughter was sexually assaulted in an after-school bus line.

The Cherry Creek School District superintendent’s office responded by sending a statement:

“As soon as we received a report by a parent that an incident occurred at school, we took immediate and appropriate action to investigate. We reached out to all parents involved and took steps to ensure student safety. The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our highest priority.”

Jodi Byrnes is one of this country’s leading child sexual abuse forensic interviewers. She works at the Denver Children’s Advocacy Center. She said school districts must stop trying to protect their reputations and start putting victims first.

“I think that kind of intervention can lead a child to think they are not being believed. And kids don’t want to get in trouble or not get the other person in trouble necessarily – they just want the harassment – the bullying – abuse to stop,” Byrnes told FOX31 during an on-camera interview. “And so again for those trusted adults, trusted professionals to report what they are mandated to report is important.”

An extensive FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation proved that’s not always happening at Cherry Creek schools.

By reviewing thousands of police calls to schools from the last four semesters, we found at least 30 incidents of student-on-student sexual violence: from gang-related rapes to forced fondling — from high schools all the way down to elementary schools.

Yet, Cherry Creek reported zero sexual assault incidents to the Colorado Department of Education as required under mandatory reporting laws.

In addition, FOX31 found multiple cases where Cherry Creek school employees allegedly failed to call police or tell social services as required by law.

And in a familiar pattern, when police were called to the schools for sexual assault, many times it was a school resource officer or SRO handling the investigation.

Again, on multiple occasions, “police” settled the sex assault complaint, not by forwarding the case for prosecution, but with a stern lecture aimed at the alleged perpetrator.

Here is an example. The following was written by a Greenwood Village Police officer about an incident FOX31 uncovered at a Cherry Creek district high school.

The previously confidential “sex assault incident” report states:

“I issued (redacted) a written warning for sexual assault and explained to him about his behavior and how it could get him into future trouble. I explained that if a girl or woman says stop or no it means exactly that. I advised him that (redacted) did not want him charged as they used to be friends but if she had, it would have been serious.”

Burns told FOX31 that kind of police work does nothing but harm both victims and future criminal investigation.

“We might want them to get minimal facts to report, then let the professionals who are trained to investigate abuse investigate,” said Burns.

The parent, whose daughter was reportedly molested at school, worries every day that it’s her victim-child, not the perpetrator, who must face consequences because of the decisions made by Cherry Creek school district leaders.

“My kid can’t ride the bus now because this same boy is on the bus. All I can do is remove her from the situation even though she’s done nothing wrong,” she told FOX31. “My kid has several tardies and absences because sometimes she’s so sick to her stomach, she doesn’t want to go to school – she can’t ride the bus. The kid is in her class. The other time when she got touched on her little butt on the playground – where is she safe?”

Parents of the Cherry Creek School District have their chance to be heard Monday night, the first school board meeting since we broke our “School of Secrets” investigation.

The district website lists the board meeting at 7:00 p.m., April 9, at Summit Elementary School – 18201 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

School board rules allow for parents to sign-up to speak to the board about concerns during an open portion of the meeting.

