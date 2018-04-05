25 stunning photos of Coors Field as the Rockies celebrate their 25th anniversary

DENVER — Built in 1995, Coors Field, the home of the Rockies, is the third oldest stadium in the National League.

Coors Field is pretty special. It has a heated infield and grass, holds the record for the most homers at any ballpark in one season, and is tied with Fenway Park for the most cycles hit in a ballpark.

The Rockies even won their very first game at Coors Field on April 26, 1995. The game ended in a walkoff home run in extra innings as the Rockies beat the New York Mets, 11-9.

Because the Rockies are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2018, here are 25 stunning photos of the home of the Rockies.

1. It’s a double rainbow!

2. The only good thing about a weather delay? Another double rainbow.

3. Coors Field offers some of the best fireworks in Denver on the Fourth of July.

4. The fireworks are especially amazing if you’re inside the stadium after enjoying a Rockies game. Some fans even get to be on the outfield.

5. We love fireworks, a lot. Even better after a Rockies win, like after the Rockies beat the Reds 8-1 in 2017.

6. Colorado sunsets are pretty amazing and Coors Field is one of the best places to catch one.

7. Watching the sunset behind the Rockies scoreboard is always fun.

8. No matter where you are in the ballpark – the sunsets are amazing. Even the players get a good view from the field.

9. Simply stunning sunsets.

10. Just one more sunset picture from the field.

11. We just love sunsets at Coors Field, okay? Last one, promise.

12. Coors Field is has been home to some storms too.

13. Sometimes the lightning combines with a sunset to make a truly awesome photo.

14. The tarp comes out for those weather delays – but the storm clouds make for a cool picture from the upper level.

15. The massive May 8, 2017 hailstorm left Coors Field covered and crews had to remove all the hail ahead of a game.

16. And sometimes the rain and hail moves in during the game.

17. Hail isn’t the only thing Coors Field crews have had to clear from the field – snow is pretty common in Colorado and ground crews are great at making sure the park is ready to go following a snowstorm.

18. Just one more storm photo from Coors Field.

19. Coors Field hosted its first World Series game when the Rockies faced the Boston Red Sox in Denver in 2007.

20. Coors Field was packed as Trisha Yearwood performed the national anthem ahead of game four of the 2007 World Series.

21. The Rockies aren’t the only Colorado sports team that has played at Coors Field – the Avalanche have too! The Avs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in February 2016.

22. Coors Field is so Colorado with its mountain-like landscape.

23. Colorado fans loves the Rockies.

24. And the Rockies love Colorado fans.

25. Here’s to you, Coors Field, the best park in baseball.