25 stunning photos of Coors Field as the Rockies celebrate their 25th anniversary

DENVER — Built in 1995, Coors Field, the home of the Rockies, is the third oldest stadium in the National League.
Coors Field is pretty special. It has a heated infield and grass, holds the record for the most homers at any ballpark in one season, and is tied with Fenway Park for the most cycles hit in a ballpark.
The Rockies even won their very first game at Coors Field on April 26, 1995. The game ended in a walkoff home run in extra innings as the Rockies beat the New York Mets, 11-9.
Because the Rockies are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2018, here are 25 stunning photos of the home of the Rockies.
1. It’s a double rainbow!
DENVER, CO – JULY 25: Fans sit under the cover of an umbrella as a rainbow illuminates the field while starting pitcher Brett Anderson #30 of the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field on July 25, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
2. The only good thing about a weather delay? Another double rainbow.
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 10: A rainbow archs over the stadium and the tarp covers the infield as weather delayed the start of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 10, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
3. Coors Field offers some of the best fireworks in Denver on the Fourth of July.
DENVER, CO – JULY 2: An exterior view of the stadium during the fireworks display following the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 2, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)
4. The fireworks are especially amazing if you’re inside the stadium after enjoying a Rockies game. Some fans even get to be on the outfield.
DENVER, CO – JULY 4: Fireworks are set off over Coors Field as fans fill the outfield and most of the seats at Coors Field on July 4, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. The Dodgers beat the Rockies 9-0. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
5. We love fireworks, a lot. Even better after a Rockies win, like after the Rockies beat the Reds 8-1 in 2017.
DENVER, CO – JULY 4: A general view of the stadium as fans enjoy a fireworks display after the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 4, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
6. Colorado sunsets are pretty amazing and Coors Field is one of the best places to catch one.
DENVER, CO – JULY 14: The sun sets over the stadium as the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 14, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Brewers 12-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
7. Watching the sunset behind the Rockies scoreboard is always fun.
DENVER, CO – MAY 05: A detail of the scoreboard as sunset falls over the stadium as the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 5, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Braves defeated the Rockies 13-9. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
8. No matter where you are in the ballpark – the sunsets are amazing. Even the players get a good view from the field.
DENVER, CO – JUNE 23: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies heads to the dugout between innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the sun sets at Coors Field on June 23, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
9. Simply stunning sunsets.
23 Jun 1999: A general view of the field at sunset during the game against the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Cubs 10-1.
10. Just one more sunset picture from the field.
DENVER, CO – JUNE 23: The sun sets over the stadium as the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 23, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 10-5. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
11. We just love sunsets at Coors Field, okay? Last one, promise.
DENVER – JULY 24: The sky is ablaze as the sun sets over the fans in leftfield as the Colorado Rockies face the the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on July 24, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. The Giants defeated the Rockies 3-1. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
12. Coors Field is has been home to some storms too.
DENVER, CO – AUGUST 10: Lightning stikes as a storm cell delays the start of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 10, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. Fans were evacuated from the upper deck due to the danger from the lightning. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
13. Sometimes the lightning combines with a sunset to make a truly awesome photo.
Lightning at Coors Field. Photo: Samantha Troudt. July 10, 2014
14. The tarp comes out for those weather delays – but the storm clouds make for a cool picture from the upper level.
DENVER, CO – JULY 19: The tarp covers the field as the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies is under a weather delay at Coors Field on July 19, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
15. The massive May 8, 2017 hailstorm left Coors Field covered and crews had to remove all the hail ahead of a game.
DENVER, CO – MAY 08: Hail blankets the field as preparation begins for a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs later in the day at Coors Field on May 8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
16. And sometimes the rain and hail moves in during the game.
Rain Delay for the Colorado Rockies v the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field on June 28, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)
17. Hail isn’t the only thing Coors Field crews have had to clear from the field – snow is pretty common in Colorado and ground crews are great at making sure the park is ready to go following a snowstorm.
DENVER, CO – APRIL 16: Team employees work to remove snow from the field as the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies prepare for a double header at Coors Field on April 16, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. All uniformed team members are wearing jersey number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
18. Just one more storm photo from Coors Field.
DENVER, CO – MAY 23: A tornado watch is posted on the scoreboard as rain and hail fall delaying the start of the first game of a doubleheader between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 23, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
19. Coors Field hosted its first World Series game when the Rockies faced the Boston Red Sox in Denver in 2007.
DENVER – OCTOBER 27: A general view during the National Anthem prior to Game Three of the 2007 Major League Baseball World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on October 27, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
20. Coors Field was packed as Trisha Yearwood performed the national anthem ahead of game four of the 2007 World Series.
DENVER – OCTOBER 28: The American Flag is stretched across the outfield as the National Anthem is performed by Trisha Yearwood before Game Four of the 2007 World Series between the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field on October 28, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
21. The Rockies aren’t the only Colorado sports team that has played at Coors Field – the Avalanche have too! The Avs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in February 2016.
DENVER, CO – FEBRUARY 26: The Colorado Avalanche celebrate their victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series Alumni Game at Coors Field on February 26, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Red Wings 5-2. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
22. Coors Field is so Colorado with its mountain-like landscape.
DENVER, CO – JUNE 06: A general view of the Rockpile in center field as the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 6, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Rockies defeated the Marlins 10-5. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
23. Colorado fans loves the Rockies.
DENVER – OCTOBER 15: Fans of the Colorado Rockies spell out “Rocktober” in signs during Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on October 15, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
24. And the Rockies love Colorado fans.
DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 2: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies shakes hands with fans after the final game of the season at Coors Field on October 2, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Rockies 6-4. The Rockies finished their season 75-87. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
25. Here’s to you, Coors Field, the best park in baseball.
DENVER – JUNE 30: General view of Coors Field front entrance as the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies in the National League game at Coors Field on June 30, 2003 in Denver, Colorado. The Diamondbacks defeated the Rockies 8-7 in 12 innings. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)