15-year-old boy arrested after threat made against Summit High School

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after making a threat against Summit High School, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

The threat was received by the sheriff's office and the Summit School District about 3:25 p.m.

Deputies responded and found threatening notes that were posted on lockers.

School video captured the boy placing the notes and arrested him at his home in Silverthorne. The sheriff's office did not say what the nature of the threat was.

He has been charged with interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions and menacing. He is being held in a juvenile facility until he can be seen by a judge.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said there is no immediate threat to students and staff, but everyone should remain vigilant and report any threats to Safe2Tell Colorado.

Extra law enforcement will be at the school on Thursday for safety and security. The school is between Frisco and Breckenridge.

The name of the boy was not released.