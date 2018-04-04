× Woman sought in stabbing of Rocky Ford officer apprehended

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Police in southern Colorado have apprehended a woman they say stabbed an officer in the neck and took off in his patrol car.

Police say the woman was caught at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by Colorado State Patrol troopers about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the town of Rocky Ford where the stabbing occurred.

KRDO-TV reports that officer Justin Bethel is currently recovering from an injury that required stitches.

A police affidavit says Bethel was stabbed Tuesday afternoon while conducting a welfare check at a home. It says 21-year-old Shyanne Maestas yelled at the injured officer about what he was going to do as he retreated. She was found hours later in Bethel’s marked cruiser.

Rocky Ford is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Denver.