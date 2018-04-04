× Thornton man charged in shooting death of neighbor

THORNTON, Colo. — The man suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor in Thornton was charged with first-degree murder with deliberation, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Michael Kourosh Sadeghi, 32, is accused of shooting neighbor Dustin Schmidt.

Police responded to Schmidt’s home on the 4600 block of East 106th Drive on March 27. They found him dead from gunshot wounds in his back yard. Police arrested Sadeghi in his house a short time later.

The shooting happened during an altercation between Schmidt and Sadeghi over Schmidt’s dog, according to Schmidt’s fiance.

Sadeghi is next scheduled to appear in court on April 16.