‘Support the Shield’ at checkout: FOX31 and Channel 2 partner with Safeway Foundation

DENVER — FOX31, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and Safeway Foundation are kicking off a regional fundraising campaign to Support the Shield.

The Colorado community was saddened by the loss of three deputies in the span of five weeks in early 2018, and FOX31 and Channel 2 responded by launching Support The Shield, a phone bank and campaign that has raised over $220,000 for Shield616, a nonprofit organization that provides protective gear for the police community.

The Support the Shield campaign elevates to a whole new level today, thanks to an exciting partnership with Safeway Foundation.

Donate at Safeway

Running through May 6, Safeway shoppers will be able to donate at checkout at more than 100 Safeway locations across Colorado, and at certain Safeway and Albertsons stores in Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and Northern New Mexico.

Customers will be able to use the credit card PIN pad to select donations of $1, $3 and $5 or round up their purchase to donate.

Find a store: See all Safeway locations in Colorado (note: Grand Junction locations are not part of this initiative)

These generous donations will be handled and distributed by Safeway Foundation. 100 percent of donations collected will be dispersed to two organizations: Shield 616 and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors).

Donations collected for Shield616 will go directly to supplying local officers with the finest protective gear possible at no cost to them. All donations collected for C.O.P.S will go towards providing support to local families of fallen officers through the various programs and assistance they offer.

Donate Online

Make a donation to Shield 616 right now on the web

In the form where it asks for an officer’s name or an agency, put the word “any” if there is not a specific person or agency you want to donate to.

Donations can be earmarked for specific agencies or Colorado in general. Shield616 works directly with police agencies to distribute their equipment to specific officers.

We also looked closer at the body armor worn by officers in this recent story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Safeway Foundation is proud to support law enforcement and the families of fallen officers. This campaign touches all of us and includes the support of our customers, employees and the communities throughout the five-state region where our division operates,” said Todd Broderick, President, Albertsons/Safeway Denver Division. “We have the greatest customers any company could hope for and we are confident that together, we will provide an overwhelming level of support. We are proud to partner with FOX31 and Channel 2 News as they provide a great boost in helping raise the level of awareness for this cause,” added Broderick.

“We’ve been overwhelmed and incredibly pleased by the success of Support the Shield so far and are thrilled about this new partnership with Safeway Foundation,” said Joan Barret, Vice President & General Manager of KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV, “Being able to partner with Safeway and take this campaign across the state is exciting, and I fully expect our Colorado community will again show how much we care about our men and women in blue.”