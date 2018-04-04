‘Support the Shield’ at checkout: FOX31 and Channel 2 partner with Safeway Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and Safeway Foundation are kicking off a regional fundraising campaign to Support the Shield.

The Colorado community was saddened by the loss of three deputies in the span of five weeks in early 2018, and FOX31 and Channel 2 responded by launching Support The Shield, a phone bank and campaign that has raised over $220,000 for Shield616, a nonprofit organization that provides protective gear for the police community.

The Support the Shield campaign elevates to a whole new level today, thanks to an exciting partnership with Safeway Foundation.

Donate at Safeway

Running through May 6, Safeway shoppers will be able to donate at checkout at more than 100 Safeway locations across Colorado, and at certain Safeway and Albertsons stores in Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and Northern New Mexico.

Customers will be able to use the credit card PIN pad to select donations of $1, $3 and $5 or round up their purchase to donate.

Find a store: See all Safeway locations in Colorado (note: Grand Junction locations are not part of this initiative)

These generous donations will be handled and distributed by Safeway Foundation. 100 percent of donations collected will be dispersed to two organizations: Shield 616 and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors).

Donations collected for Shield616 will go directly to supplying local officers with the finest protective gear possible at no cost to them. All donations collected for C.O.P.S will go towards providing support to local families of fallen officers through the various programs and assistance they offer.