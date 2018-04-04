Snow, cold & wind for Rockies Home Opener in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast for Friday is still looking wintry in Denver. We are expecting a cold front to slide south across metro Denver around the lunch hour. The wind will turn out of the north with speeds up to 20 mph. The temperature will start to fall back dropping out of the 40s and quickly heading to freezing. There will also be rain showers that will also quickly change to snow showers. A light accumulation of up to an inch by late afternoon is not out of the question. So, the window of time for this event is from around Noon to about 6PM. And, that of course puts an impact on the Colorado Rockies Home Opener at Coors Field.

#cowx @Rockies @Coorsfield our forecast for Friday's home opener in Denver is still looking wintry...we adjusted the game temperatures lower after 1st pitch...those attending the game need to prepare for cold & wet conditions and dress warm pic.twitter.com/vbLASK7Oxd — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 4, 2018

There will be rain showers possible on Saturday afternoon. And, a slightly better chance for rain showers and even a thundershower on Sunday afternoon. Both weekend days will have highs in the 50s. We will dry out and turn warmer through the middle part of next week.

