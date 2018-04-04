Rockies sign Charlie Blackmon to 6 year contract

DENVER — The Rockies have agreed to terms with center fielder Charlie Blackmon on a six year deal that could keep him with Colorado through the 2023 season, the team announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

All-Star. Silver Slugger. Batting Champion. Leader. Rockie. We have agreed to terms with Charlie Blackmon on a six-year contract, including two player options, which could keep him with the club through the 2023 season.

The immediate details of the new contract were not immediately released but the Rockies said the deal includes two player options that could keep him with the club through 2023.

Blackmon was drafted by the Rockies in the second of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft.

He is a two-time MLB All-Star, including being named the starting center fielder in the 2017 All Star Game and finished fifth in the National League MVP voting last season.