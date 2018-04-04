One killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on Northwest Parkway

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday morning, the Broomfield Police Department said.

The crash happened on the Northwest Parkway west of Sheridan Parkway, police said.

An officer on patrol noticed the vehicle in a ditch about 2:40 a.m. The driver was ejected and found about 20 feet from the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The name, age and gender of the person who died have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.