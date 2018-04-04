Officials warn of sterilization breach for orthopedic, spine surgeries at Porter Adventist Hospital

DENVER — An infection control breach may have impacted people who had orthopedic or spine surgery at Porter Adventist Hospital between July 21, 2016 and Feb. 20, 2018.

The patients may have been put at risk for surgical site infections or for hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department became aware of the issue after the process for cleaning surgical instruments following orthopedic and spine surgeries was found to be inadequate – which may have compromised the sterilization of the tools.

CDPHE says that they are not aware of any patient infections as this time but said that the risk of getting any of the diseases is considered low.

The hospital replaced all surgical equipment in question on Feb. 20 and there is no risk to current patients.

Patients who may have been at risk were mailed letters by the hospital on Wednesday and can contact the hospital for more information.