New website features trees that are perfect for Colorado

EDGEWATER, Colo. — If there is one thing Edgewater resident Michael Klinker hates to see, it’s a dead or dying Colorado tree. It is one thing, he says, that is simply unnecessary.

That’s why he created Arboradvisor.com. He is a self proclaimed tree geek.

On the very user-friendly and beautifully illustrated website, you will find his top 75 trees that he says are a perfect fit for Colorado. The idea is, if a tree is listed on the website, it’s good for Colorado.

ArborAdvisor.com does not accept advertising nor does it charge anybody to use it. It’s absolutely, 100%, free of charge.

What’s Klinker’s favorite tree? American Sentry Linden.