Littleton teenager killed in Easter Sunday house fire

DENVER -- A Littleton mother is coping with the unimaginable after her 16-year-old daughter was killed in a house fire on Easter Sunday.

Lexi Rae Hester died while house sitting for her aunt and uncle in Centennial.

Her family believes she fell asleep in a bedroom and a bedspread somehow caught on fire. Her mother says it appears she tried to escape the room, but didn't make it.

"What we think is she woke up and opened the door and it created so much smoke from the inhalation she just wasn't able to make it outside," said her mother, Amy Hester.

She says she still can't believe her daughter is gone. She says the teen had a personality that lit up the room.

"She was very outgoing. She was friends with everyone at Heritage High School, all of them. She's so great. There's a whole dictionary of words that don't even begin to describe how awesome she was," she said. "She was my happy and I don't know how to live in this world without her."

Neighbors didn't see any smoke coming from the home, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says the fire was small. In fact, the fire had extinguished itself.

The sheriff's office says Lexi's death does not appear to be suspicious.

Lexi's classmates at Heritage High School participated in a balloon release took place at Red Rocks Wednesday evening in her memory.

Her funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Brave Church in Englewood.

Friends have set up a fundraising page to help assist the family through this difficult time.