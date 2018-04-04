Investigation launched after Broncos’ Von Miller catches hammerhead shark

MIAMI — Broncos linebacker Von Miller is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after a fishing trip with friends.

Miller caught a 9 1/2-foot hammerhead shark off the coast of Miami and posted video on social media, TMZ reported.

The crew on the guided fishing tour did not set out to catch hammerhead sharks and the capture was a surprise.

Miller posed for a photo before the shark was thrown back into the water.

After seeing the footage, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said it will “ensure that Miller is held accountable if killing this animal was, as we suspect, illegal.”

“FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper told TMZ.

It’s not clear who in the group is being investigated or what the potential punishment could be if they are found to have violated the law.