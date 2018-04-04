× Inaugural Denver BBQ Fest

The inaugural Denver Barbecue Festival will take place during Father’s Day weekend – June 15th – 17th – at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Denver BBQ Festival will bring together legendary pitmasters from Denver and around the nation to serve award-winning BBQ, as live music, cold beer and drinks, and BBQ tutorials and demonstrations are also enjoyed.

Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 11am. Attendees will be able to purchase world-class BBQ from some of the most iconic pitmasters and restaurants across the country. Ticketed all-you-can-eat Pit Passes in addition to a special Friday Preview Party will be available for purchase by visiting www.denverbbqfest.com. Proceeds from the event will go to support the Food Bank of the Rockies.