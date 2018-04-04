Frontier announces 3 new east coast flights from DIA

DENVER — Frontier Airlines is adding three new, nonstop flights from Denver this summer.

The Denver-based airline will soon fly direct to Portland, Maine, Syracuse, New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from Denver International Airport.

The flights begin in July. Frontier said it will be the only airline providing direct service on those routes.

“We are pleased that Frontier is again broadening its nonstop network from Denver,” DIA Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Heck said in a statement.

The Denver-to-Portland route is the first direct route to Maine in DIA history, according to the low-cost airline.

Frontier flies to 80 cities from Denver, the second most of any carrier after United Airlines.