What: Fort Collins Home and Garden Show

When: Saturday, April 7th from 10am – 8pm and Sunday, April 8th from 10am – 5pm

Where: CSU Stadium (click for map)

This weekend only!Come and see the latest in home design and decor, automation, outdoor living and more at CSU Stadium.

Top vendors from every category in home and garden will be there to showcase the latest in products and design. Take in the show and enjoy the incredible CSU Stadium all in one trip.

Tickets are $5 at the door (kids are free), but if you buy in advance you can get the early bird tickets for $3! Come and enjoy the latest and greatest in home and garden and enjoy fun for the whole family.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.