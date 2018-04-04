Finalist for Douglas County Schools superintendent named in federal lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- As the Douglas County School District searches for a new superintendent, FOX31 has learned one of the candidates is named in a federal lawsuit that involves sex assault.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017, names several administrators in the North Kansas City (NKC) School District. They are accused of negligence by not fully vetting a teacher who has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student.

One of those administrators, current NKC superintendent Daniel Clemens, is one of three finalists for the top job at Douglas County Schools.

The suit claims Clemens and other administrators in the Missouri school district should’ve done more to prevent Samuel Waltemath’s wrongdoing. Waltemath, a former middle school teacher in North Kansas City, pleaded guilty to sodomy stemming from allegations in 2015 that he sexually assaulted one of his female students.

The suit also alleges Clemens knew of Waltemath’s improper relationships at other schools before Waltemath was hired in the NKC district.

In a statement, the DougCo Board of Education president said the accusations listed in the suit took place prior to Clemens’ role as superintendent. Clemens was head of HR, among other operations, for the district when accusations of sexual assault surfaced.

"The DCSD Board of Education contracted with an executive search firm to screen and recruit exemplary candidates interested in becoming our next superintendent. Finalists also had to pass an extensive background check completed by a third party contractor. The accusations listed in the civil lawsuit took place prior to Dr. Clemens’ superintendency for the North Kansas City School District," DCSD Board President David Ray said.

The North Kansas City School District told FOX31 it is commonplace for administrators like Clemens to be named in lawsuits against the district. The district also said such reference to him in no way reflects poorly on him.

“ … It is commonplace for the superintendent and for the head of Human Resources (which Dr. Clemens was, prior to his superintendency) to be named in lawsuits involving the school district. Such a reference to him in no way reflects poorly on him, nor his tremendous ability to lead. We wish Douglas County School District the best of luck as they search for strong leadership. We know we have that in Dr. Clemens,” North Kansas City Schools spokesperson Rochel Daniels said.

Clemens himself could not be reached for comment by FOX31 on Wednesday.

The Douglas County School Board is expected to announce who will take the top job at 6 p.m. Thursday at district headquarters in Castle Rock.