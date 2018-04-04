Father who tried to intentionally kill 2-year-old son in car crash sentenced to prison

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A father who intentionally left his 2 1/2-year-old son unbuckled before crashing into several vehicles at a high rate of speed was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Nathan Weitzel, 31, pleaded guilty in February to one count of first-degree attempted murder after deliberation.

On Aug. 21, 2016, prosecutors said Weitzel crashed his Acura sedan into several parked vehicles at about 75 mph in the 6000 block of Eudora Way in Centennial.

Weitzel was wearing his seat belt, but his son in the back seat was unrestrained.

Weitzel admitted he had been using cocaine and wanted to kill his son “because being a father was a big responsibility, and he did not think he was man enough to raise a child,” the district attorney’s office said.

Weitzel’s son suffered a broken leg, a concussion and a cut to his forehead that required 20 stitches. He has since recovered.

Last year, Weitzel pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In exchange for the guilty plea, six other charges were dropped.