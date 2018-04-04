Colorado National Guard on training mission; Has not received any orders to deploy to border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Trump has ordered National Guard troops deployed to the US-Mexico border

So far, the Colorado National Guard has not received orders for a deployment to the US-Mexico border.

But guardsmen we spoke to at a training exercise in Morgan County say they’re ready for any mission that comes their way.

For several days now, the Colorado National Guard has been conducting disaster training exercises in Morgan County.

Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kelpis said, “What we do on these exercises we try to get everybody who would be involved during a domestic event to all work together to accomplish one mission to save lives.”

The multi-day exercise focuses on training guard members how to deal with a devastating tornado.

But these drills can help them deal with various scenarios including a possible deployment to the border.

Colorado guardsmen have not been told if they’ll be deployed to the US-Mexico Border to increase security and assist Border Patrol agents.

Sgt. Daniel Warner said, “There isn’t a whole lot of warning when it comes to a natural disaster or a domestic operation that require different agencies including the National Guard to respond.”

Previous presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush have deployed the National Guard to the border on similar missions.

For now, members of the Colorado National Guard, are focusing on helping communities deal with death and devastation ... fully knowing the mission could change at any moment.