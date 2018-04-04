Coloradans celebrate MLK on the 50th anniversary of his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Even from miles away, people from our state will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday. Some traveled all the way to Memphis to pay their respects, while others will celebrate his life in Colorado.

At city park, around noon on Thursday, you'll find a dad and his three young children at the Dr. King Statue. Even at 10 months, three, and ten years old, dad says it's important for them to see history.

“We’re here to show respect to Dr. King’s legacy,” dad of three Garrison Jester said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vern Howard is hundreds of miles away in Memphis. Dr. Howard met Dr. King at a church in Denver when he was six.

“You have to be here to recognize the gravity of such dedication,” Dr. Vern Howard said.

Colorado recognizes Dr. King's legacy and dedication in part because of former Denver first lady Wilma Webb.

"I also carried bills to make it a law to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.," Wilma Webb said.

Webb is one of the reasons why MLK Day is a holiday in Colorado. Her efforts are engraved in history. At the same statue, Jester and his kids spent the day looking at.

“This is a good statue,” Jester said. “If you don’t teach your children about history, than history is lost, and when lose history, than history repeats itself.”