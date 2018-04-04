× Authorities say somebody has claimed starting Rosevale Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Authorities say somebody has claimed they started a recent blaze near Grand Junction, named the Rosevale Fire.

The Daily Sentinel reports that sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said the person told authorities the fire sparked Monday night while they were working on a flat lawn mower tire. Tall grass ignited, and dry brush and winds quickly turned a spark into an out-of-control fire.

Terlecky declined to elaborate further. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges. No arrest has been made.

The fire burned about 10 acres, destroyed a double-wide mobile home, several buildings and vehicles and forced 363 houses in Rosevale and the surrounding area to evacuate.