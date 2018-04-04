Arizona man charged with kidnapping, said he wanted Utah girl as his ‘pet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. – An Arizona man accused of kidnapping a Utah girl and holding her captive in his home allegedly told her he wanted to keep her as his "pet," according to court documents.

Authorities charged 38-year-old Raymond Burk with human trafficking of a child and aggravated kidnapping Monday. Burk picked up the 17-year-old victim from her home in St. George, Utah, and took her to his house in Phoenix, Arizona, where held her against her will for a week, according to a probable cause statement.

Investigators believe Burk met the victim after she posted online in 2016, saying she was, “depressed and wanted someone to pick her up.”

“The man [Burk] told the child victim that he would take away her depression and she would be happy with him,” the probable cause statement said. “The man said he would take child victim to his house in Leeds, Utah, and have her home in two days.”

The victim told Burk she was only 17 years old and he told her that was “even better.”

On June 2, 2016, Burk allegedly arrived at the child victim’s father’s house and picked her up before taking her to a bank where she withdrew money.

Then, he and the victim drove for about 45 minutes when she realized something was wrong.

“Leeds, Utah, is only about 30 minutes from St. George, Utah,” the probable cause statement said. “Child victim asked Burk if they were still going to Leeds. Burk replied, ‘I lied. I live in Phoenix.'”

Police said the child victim asked Burk if she would still be home in two days and Burk told her he intended to keep her as his “pet” indefinitely.

When the two got to Phoenix, the victim said Burk held her against her will for a week and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Burk allegedly tied the victim to his bed with a rope and physically assaulted her when she asked to leave.

The probable cause statement said that the victim was eventually able to access Burk’s friend’s phone and sent messages from social media applications.

Burk attempted to transport the victim when he learned police were arriving, but she was able to make contact with officers and tell them what happened.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is coordinating prosecution with Arizona authorities. Burk's next court appearance is set for April 25 in Phoenix.