Temperatures climb into 60s; snow Friday could jeopardize Rockies’ home opener

DENVER -- It will be warmer on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures around 66 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins under partly cloudy skies.

The mountains can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and 40s. It will be breezy above treeline.

There's a slight chance for a few snow showers on Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the northern mountains.

Friday's storm system is still on track that could postpone the Rockies' home opener.

A cold front races in Friday morning, setting the stage for rain changing to snow.

Rain showers start by lunch and changes to snow in the afternoon during the scheduled Rockies game against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field.

Temperatures start at 40, then fall into the 30s and 20s by the end of the game. There will be 1-3 inches of snow accumulation across the Front Range.

Saturday looks partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of a rain shower.

It will be windy on Sunday with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Heavy mountain snow and gusty wind are possible this weekend with rain in many mountain valleys. The best snow totals will be in the higher elevations.

