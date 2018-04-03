× Who can hold the mayor of Denver accountable?

DENVER — Late Monday, Denver City Council announced they would not be launching an investigation into Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s inappropriate texting controversy.

The decision essentially ends over a month of drama and controversy on the subject.

In late February, Denver Detective Leslie Branch Wise came forward. From the beginning the Mayor acknowledged it was inappropriate but it wasn’t until late March that calls for an investigation by council increased.

Part of City Council President Albus Brooks’ statement on the decision includes the following.

“Council is unable to grant Detective Branch-Wise’s request for an investigation. Since we are not the judicial branch, we are unable to make a legal conclusion about the mayor`s conduct. […] Council is deeply concerned that there is not a process to make a complaint against a Denver elected official for sexual harassment.”

The implication in the statement that council’s hands were tied is infuriating some city activists.

“He’s living like Henry VIII – ruling over Denver,” Bridget Walsh, an activist said.

“It appears there are no checks and balances,” Walsh added.

The Problem Solvers are asking, “Who can hold the Mayor of Denver Accountable?”

Unlike Congress, which can impeach the President and unlike the Colorado General Assembly, which can expel a member – city council cannot censure or remove a mayor from office.

While council does have the power to investigate, their ability to issue any real consequence to the mayor afterwards is limited.

The only real consequence that a sitting mnayor could actually face, according to city charter, is a recall vote by citizens.

“We are a strong mayor-weak council form of government,” Andy Boian, a FOX31 political analyst, said.

Boian says the city could however use this ordeal as an opportunity to improve current practices – like allowing sexual harassment complaints against elected officials to be filed.

“It’s clear throughout this process the status quo isn’t working or hasn’t worked well,” Boian said.

Of course the biggest question remains will Hancock seek a third term in 2019? That remains unclear.