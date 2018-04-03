× Turning drier today then a chance of snow on Friday

After a brief rain/snow last night our skies will clear today with sunshine taking hold. You’ll notice a raw north wind 10-40mph. Highs around 50.

Partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday at 60, less wind.

Thursday looks similar. Partly cloudy with highs 60-65.

A strong cold front moves in on Friday with rain changing to snow. This may affect the Rockies Home Opener. Here’s my forecast for Friday:

Saturday and Sunday both look windy with a chance for rain showers as another storm system rolls through Colorado. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

