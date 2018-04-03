Tracking possible rain and snow for Friday’s cool home opener at Coors Field

DENVER — There is a storm system approaching that will have an impact on the Rockies’ home opener Friday.

The system actually arrives late Thursday from Wyoming and Nebraska. It is bringing colder temperatures along with some rain and snow.

First off, you’ll need some warmer gear for Friday’s game with temperatures in the 40s. This is quite different than last year’s home opener that had highs in the 70s.

Second, you’ll want to have wet weather gear packed just in case of rain and snow that may fall during the day.

Right now, there is a 40 percent chance of rain and snow Friday. Yes, that does mean a higher chance of staying dry versus getting wet.

That 40 percent implies that the weather maker coming in may stay just outside of the metro area, and if it does we will be drier and warmer than this forecast.

For now, plan your go-bag with Rockies warmer gear and a rain shell and we can improve that outlook if we can as the system gets closer.

For the weekend, I see a stronger system moving across the area and, to me, I see cool and possibly wet weather as being a part of the entire series, particularly Saturday’s game.

