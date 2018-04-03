× The Mule Majors

The Mule Majors will be held on april 7th at the sports Castle. That’s located at 1000 Broadway in Denver.



Early Bird GA $55.00 This includes 8 different Moscow Mules (unlimited), 5 food pairings, and mini golf.

Early Bird VIP $75.00 This includes 9 different Moscow Mules (unlimited), 6 food pairings, and your own mini golf course in the VIP lounge.

Foursome (limited available) $50.00 This includes admission for you and four friends. $50 each, $200 total.

Tickets: https://www.themulemajors.com/menu