The coldest, warmest, and snowiest Rockies home openers

DENVER — A storm system could have a major impact on the Rockies home opener at Coors Field on Friday.

The system is bringing colder temperatures along with some rain and snow with temperatures in the 40s – a noticeable difference from the sunshine and 70s we had in 2017.

As of Tuesday, Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Matt Makens is forecasting a high of 46 degrees – that wouldn’t be the coldest temperature, but it’s close.

The coldest ever home opener was 37 degrees on April 12, 2004. It was cloudy but there was no snow.

The second coldest happened in 1995 during the first ever game at Coors Field. It was 42 degrees at first pitch when the Rockies started at 5:30 p.m.

No home opener has ever been postponed – but there has been a few snow flurries during the opener.

It was 51 degrees and snow flurries fell as the Rockies opened their season on April 4, 1994 at the old Mile High Stadium.

It has snowed in the past on the Rockies Home Opener: 1994, cold day at old Mile High. 12-6 loss to the Phillies pic.twitter.com/Wusl8nxGrD — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) April 3, 2018

For comparison, the warmest temperature ever for a Rockies home opener was last year at 74 degrees.

Coldest Rockies home openers:

2004: 37 degrees 1995: 42 degrees 1998: 44 degrees 2014: 48 degrees 2003: 48 degrees 2006: 50 degrees 2009: 51 degrees 1994: 51 degrees 2002: 51 degrees 1997: 53 degrees

Warmest Rockies home openers:

2017: 74 degrees 1993: 72 degrees 2013: 70 degrees 1996: 68 degrees 2005: 68 degrees 2007: 66 degrees 2012: 66 degrees 1999: 64 degrees 2000: 62 degrees 2016: 62 degrees