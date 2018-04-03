× Superhero Scuttle

Who: Children’s Hospital Colorado

What: Super Hero Scuttle

When: Sunday, April 8th – Registration and check-in at 9am, race starts at 10am

Where: Children’s Hospital Colorado (click for map)

Join the Children’s Hospital Colorado for their third annual Superhero Scuttle April 8th, at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The event includes a superhero-themed 5k or one-mile family fun run around the hospital campus along with live superhero appearances, games, and much more. In lieu of a t-shirt, all participants receive a superhero cape to run in!

All proceeds raised will be donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado. Bring the whole family for a SUPER day of fun and be a superhero to kids all across Colorado.

For more information and to register, click here.