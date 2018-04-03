Shots fired during string of burglaries at businesses, residences in downtown Denver

DENVER — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired during a string of burglaries in lower downtown on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Several officers were in the area of 15th and Blake streets after the burglaries at businesses and residences were reported.

Police said shots were fired by one resident during one of the burglaries.

A resident said police said several skylights had been broken, but they didn’t know if people were jumping from building to building.

No injuries were reported. The name, age and gender of the suspect were not released.