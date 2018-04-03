× Search underway for 2 suspects accused in pistol theft from store in Highlands Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Police in Douglas County are searching for two men who entered Murdochs Ranch and Home Supply in Littleton and are accused of stealing two Kimber Pistols. The store is at 12154 Dumont Way.

The men are described as being in their 20s and approximately 160 pounds. One has tattoos.

The men got away in a silver late 90s model vehicle that resembles a Toyota Camry.

FOX31 spoke to former police officer Robert Wareham of The Citizen Armory firearms storage service.

He says businesses can guard against gun thieves by being observant and prepared. “Making your cases out of shatterproof glass and limiting the number of people that you let into the store…”

Wareham says homeowners should always secure their guns as well, “obviously the safest thing is to have a safe.”

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-784-7800.