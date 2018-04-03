× Rural school districts get WiFi on buses thanks to Google

DEER TRAIL, Colo. — 15-year-old Connor Price knows there are plenty of advantages to living in a small town.

“You can go wherever you want, walk wherever you want,” Price said.

But one big disadvantage is the long bus rides – some students are on the bus for nearly an hour one way. It can be even worse after sporting events.

“After the games it’s kinda’ tough. You are tired you want to sleep you just want to get home,” Price added.

Thanks to Google life just got a lot easier in Deer Trail Colorado – population 600.

Google chose the town to kick off its nationwide Rolling Study Hall program – which equips buses with WiFi.

Each bus has a strong enough signal to receive WiFi in some areas where cell service may not even exist. An educator will also be assigned to the bus to ensure homework actually gets done.

On hand for the announcement was Senator Cory Garder and Google Executive Susan Molinari.

When asked why Deer Trail? Molinari said, “We looked for places where there would be a need where there would be that rural population.”

Across the country, 16 school districts will receive the Google enabled buses. Three other school districts in Colorado will also benefit in addition to Deer Trail – including Lone Star School District, Karval School District, and the Julesburg School District.

Dave Casey, a Deer Trail principal, says the Google involvement in his district will be invaluable.

“We are always looking forward to increasing our knowledge with our students.”