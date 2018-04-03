× Rocky Ford police officer stabbed, suspect takes patrol car

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — A police officer was stabbed, and the suspect fled in the officer’s patrol car Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Ford, Colorado.

Rocky Ford Fire Chief Ray Gonzales said it happened about 1 p.m. The police officer was in “stable condition,” Gonzales said.

He said the suspect was on the run and the patrol car was missing. He did not have any suspect information to release. The police vehicle is a new Dodge Charger, white with a red stripe.

Rocky Ford is along US Highway 50 southeast of Pueblo.

This story is developing