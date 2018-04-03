Residential street sweeping begins in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Street sweeping season begins in Denver on Tuesday.

Residents will need to pay attention to red and white signs in neighborhoods to move vehicles and to avoid a $50 ticket.

Last year, crews swept almost 150,000 miles of lanes on city streets, collecting more than 62,000 cubic yards of dirt and debris.

That is enough to fill the inside of Coors Field with a pile more than 12 feet high. Moving vehicles is a priority to get the pollutants off the streets.

CG: HEATHER BURKE/DENVER PUBLIC WORKS

"This is about keeping the environment clean," said Heather Burke with Denver Public Works. "There's a lot of crud on the streets. We want to keep it out of the air and water, and moving vehicles is a most important step so sweepers can go all the way to the curb line."

Even if it appears the sweeper has cleaned the street, it's still important to not park because the sweeper might need to make another pass, Burke said.

Residents can sign up for text and email reminders for when sweeping happens in particular neighborhoods.