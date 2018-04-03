Possibly armed man barricades himself inside Greenwood Village hotel room

GREENWOOD VILLIAGE, Colo. – A possibly armed man with felony warrants barricaded himself inside a Greenwood Village hotel room on Tuesday, the Greenwood Village Police Department said.

Police said the incident started at 8:45 a.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel on East Castillo Avenue.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

It started after police ran a license plate near Yosemite and Arapahoe. The vehicle came back stolen and officers approached the vehicle.

One of the men associated with the vehicle barricaded himself inside the room. Police believe he is the only one inside the room.

Police said there is no danger to the public.