Police call disappearance of Longmont mom 'suspicious'

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police called the disappearance of a Longmont mother of three “suspicious” for the first time Tuesday.

At the same time, they’re asking anyone with security cameras in the area where Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen to check their video recordings.

The area is the west alley of the 300 block of Main Street on March 18 between 2:15 and 3:30 a.m. Anyone who lives there may have caught something on camera.

The missing woman is 34 years old. She’s 5’7″, 140 pounds and she has several tattoos. She was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and leggings when she was last seen.