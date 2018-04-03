Play Ball!: History Colorado to feature pieces from baseball history

DENVER — Colorado baseball fans will have plenty to do this weekend. One day after the Rockies’ home opener at Coors Field, the History Colorado Center will open its new exhibit showcasing local and national baseball history.

Beginning Saturday, visitors to the “Play Ball!” exhibit can look at more than 160 unique pieces of baseball history from the Marshall Fogel Collection.

Objects include bats used by Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson. The jersey Joe DiMaggio wore during his last World Series and the receipt for roses he sent to Marilyn Monroe will also be featured.

Colorado’s baseball history will also be on display. Long before the construction of Coors Field and the arrival of the Rockies, Denver was home to the minor-league Bears.

Visitors can look at original Bears programs, schedules and uniforms.

Tickets are $12 for non-member adults. The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.