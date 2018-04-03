Hundreds evacuated, structures lost in Grand Junction brush fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — About 300 homes were evacuated Monday night after a brush fire got out of control and burned several structures, the Grand Junction Fire Department said.

Residents in the Redlands neighborhood in the southwest part of the city near Colorado National Monument were told to get out about 9 p.m.

Firefighters reported the fire was 100 percent contained as of 11 p.m., but the evacuation orders remained in effect overnight.

The fire burned an unknown number of structures as it was fueled by strong winds and dry conditions. No injuries were reported.

The full extent of the damage will not be known until Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

An evacuation center was established at Bookcliffs Baptist Church.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.