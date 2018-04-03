Denver Water working on way to turn toilet water into tap water

DENVER — Colorado is one of the driest states in the US. New ways to meet future water demands are being looked at right now by Denver Water.

The Pure Water Colorado Demonstration Project focuses on a safe, reliable and sustainable drinking water supply for the years and decades ahead. It just might take a little getting used to.

So, just what exactly happens to the tons and tons of raw sewage that enters the Denver metro wastewater facility? Well, it gets disinfected, cleaned and then discharged into the Platte River.

With the population growth in Colorado, drought and with the snow pack being what it is, we need water.

Spring run off, reservoirs and natural spring water have been traditional sources of potable water in Colorado. But as the demand grows, Colorado is taking a look at a nontraditional source of water.

Denver Water says by turning what was once raw sewage water into drinkable H2O has the potential of saving an untold amount of money and natural resources.

First, they start with raw sewage water. It is then cleaned at a wastewater plant and it goes through a five-step treatment process that works to remove and destroy contaminants.

The process includes quality monitoring and safeguards are built into the treatment to ensure the resulting water is safe to drink.

But we know what you’re thinking. How does it taste?

Maybe, someday, we will find out.