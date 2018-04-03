× Denver East HS volunteer arrested, accused of smoking marijuana with students

DENVER — A former teacher turned volunteer at Denver East High School has been arrested after being accused of smoking marijuana with students during a party at her house.

Denver Public Schools said in a statement late Tuesday night the former teacher, Rachel Farley, worked at East High School from 2011 until her resignation in August 2017.

She had been working at East High School during the 2017-2018 school year as a volunteer.

A district spokesperson said a student came forward in February of this year with the accusation, which is the basis for the current charge. Report say she faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“[Farley] has been blocked from being a volunteer, having an ICA (contractor agreement), or returning to employment with DPS,” the spokesperson said.